TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
AAUP-TTU Chapter Meeting-November 11

November 2019: AAUP-TTU Monthly Meeting

November 11, MONDAY

3-4 PM, Provost Office Conference Room

 

AGENDA

1.  Welcome and Introductions: Seshadri Ramkumar (Ram)

2. Non-tenure Track Faculty: Shared Governance. Discussion on how Big XII Universities are handling, from the participants

3. Equity Adjustment: Actually equity adjustment and salary compensation. This aspect should be separate from merit evaluation-discussion

4. Outreach and Engagement: Awareness and Contribution

5.  Adjourn


We encourage chapter members to renew their dues by contacting Professor Richard Meek at: R.Meek@ttu.edu. This can be handled during the meeting as well.

Respectfully,

AAUP-TTU Chapter
Posted:
11/8/2019

Originator:
SESHADRI S Ramkumar

Email:
s.ramkumar@ttu.edu

Department:
Inst of Environ and Human Health

Event Information
Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 11/11/2019

Location:
PROVOST OFFICE-CONFERENCE ROOM

Categories