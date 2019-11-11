November 2019: AAUP-TTU Monthly Meeting
November 11, MONDAY
3-4 PM, Provost Office Conference Room
AGENDA
1. Welcome and Introductions: Seshadri Ramkumar (Ram)
2. Non-tenure Track Faculty: Shared Governance. Discussion on how Big XII Universities are handling, from the participants
3. Equity Adjustment: Actually equity adjustment and salary compensation. This aspect should be separate from merit evaluation-discussion
4. Outreach and Engagement: Awareness and Contribution
5. Adjourn
We encourage chapter members to renew their dues by contacting Professor Richard Meek at: R.Meek@ttu.edu. This can be handled during the meeting as well.
Respectfully,
AAUP-TTU Chapter