November 2019: AAUP-TTU Monthly Meeting November 11, MONDAY 3-4 PM, Provost Office Conference Room AGENDA



1. Welcome and Introductions: Seshadri Ramkumar (Ram) 2. Non-tenure Track Faculty: Shared Governance. Discussion on how Big XII Universities are handling, from the participants



3. Equity Adjustment: Actually equity adjustment and salary compensation. This aspect should be separate from merit evaluation-discussion



4. Outreach and Engagement: Awareness and Contribution



5. Adjourn





We encourage chapter members to renew their dues by contacting Professor Richard Meek at: R.Meek@ttu.edu. This can be handled during the meeting as well. Respectfully, AAUP-TTU Chapter Posted:

11/8/2019



Originator:

SESHADRI S Ramkumar



Email:

s.ramkumar@ttu.edu



Department:

Inst of Environ and Human Health



Event Information

Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 11/11/2019



Location:

PROVOST OFFICE-CONFERENCE ROOM



Faculty/Staff Organization

