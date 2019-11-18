Need a 1 credit course for spring? RaiderReady is offering four different courses that will teach you useful skills to help you be successful in your first, second, third, or fourth year here a Texas Tech! Register for one of the courses below!

RRP 1100: RaiderReady First Year Seminar helps first-year students navigate the transition through discussions about academic skills necessary for college such as note-taking, studying, and test taking, as well as time-management, communicating effectively, and how to be involved on campus.

RRP 2100 RaiderReady: Second Year Seminar helps students successfully navigate their second year of college covering topics such as living off-campus and choosing a career, to budgeting and stress management.

RRP 3100 RaiderReady: Service and Research Seminar assists students in preparing for life after graduation by gaining experience and knowledge regarding Service Learning, Leadership, and Research.

RRP 4100 RaiderReady: Experience and Professional Skills Seminar helps students gain skills in career readiness and assists in successfully transitioning into a career after graduation.

If you have any questions about these courses, please contact RaiderReady@ttu.edu