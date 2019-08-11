The recruitment of new Texas Tech students requires a team effort and we want to extend an opportunity for current students to help this holiday season. Each year, Undergraduate Admissions hosts a program called “Home for the Holidays” that allows current students to recruit new Red Raiders in their hometowns during the holiday season.

Working with our department, students will speak about their Texas Tech experiences to prospective students in hopes to inspire them to seek higher education and Texas Tech to further their education beyond high school.

Students wishing to participate in this program should sign up at http://www.admissions.ttu.edu/home. Selected students will be provided a brief orientation and provided with recruitment materials to be distributed during their visit. If you have any questions, please contact Jason Hale by email jason.hale@ttu.edu.