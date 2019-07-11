Welcome to take CHIN4306 Modern Chinese Literature and Cinema!
- This course is an online course taught in English.
- No prior knowledge in Chinese is needed since all literary works have been translated in English.
- This course survey the 20th- and 21st- century Chinese literature and movies aiming to familiarize students with masterpieces and influential works which have shaped modern Chinese culture.
- Students will explore the representative literature of various genres, including short stories, fiction, poetry, sci-fiction, etc.
- Selected documentaries and feature films will supplement the literary texts.
Please contact Dr. Yanlin Wang (yanlin.wang@ttu.edu) for further information.