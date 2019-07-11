TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
CHIN4306 Modern Chinese Literature and Cinema (In English and online)
Welcome to take CHIN4306 Modern Chinese Literature and Cinema!
  • This course is an online course taught in English. 
  • No prior knowledge in Chinese is needed since all literary works have been translated in English.
  • This course survey the 20th- and 21st- century Chinese literature and movies aiming to familiarize students with masterpieces and influential works which have shaped modern Chinese culture.
  • Students will explore the representative literature of various genres, including short stories, fiction, poetry, sci-fiction, etc. 
  • Selected documentaries and feature films will supplement the literary texts. 
Please contact Dr. Yanlin Wang (yanlin.wang@ttu.edu) for further information.
Posted:
11/7/2019

Originator:
Yanlin Wang

Email:
yanlin.wang@ttu.edu

Department:
Classical and Modern Lang and Lit


Categories