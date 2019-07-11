CHIN4306 Modern Chinese Literature and Cinema (In English and online)

Welcome to take CHIN4306 Modern Chinese Literature and Cinema!

This course is an online course taught in English.



No prior knowledge in Chinese is needed since all literary works have been translated in English.

This course survey the 20th- and 21st- century Chinese literature and movies aiming to familiarize students with masterpieces and influential works which have shaped modern Chinese culture.

Students will explore the representative literature of various genres, including short stories, fiction, poetry, sci-fiction, etc.

Please contact Dr. Yanlin Wang (yanlin.wang@ttu.edu) for further information.

11/7/2019



Originator:

Yanlin Wang



Email:

yanlin.wang@ttu.edu



Department:

Classical and Modern Lang and Lit





Categories

Academic

