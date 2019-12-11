|
Come join TTU's Climate Center Tuesday, Nov. 12 for Science by the Glass at Local Bar and Grill on Broadway! Come enjoy food, drinks, and a talk featuring Casey Williams as he discusses how climate change is being taught in American classrooms. Come as early as 5:00 p.m. while the speaker starts at 6:00 p.m.
|Posted:
11/11/2019
Originator:
Mariann Pruett
Email:
mariann.pruett@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 11/12/2019
Location:
Local Bar and Grill on Broadway St.
