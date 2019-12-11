TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Science by the Glass
Come join TTU's Climate Center Tuesday, Nov. 12 for Science by the Glass at Local Bar and Grill on Broadway! Come enjoy food, drinks, and a talk featuring Casey Williams as he discusses how climate change is being taught in American classrooms. Come as early as 5:00 p.m. while the speaker starts at 6:00 p.m.
11/11/2019

Mariann Pruett

mariann.pruett@ttu.edu

N/A

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 11/12/2019

Location:
Local Bar and Grill on Broadway St.


