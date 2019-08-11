Between the hours of 12:00 am - 5:30 am CST on Saturday, November 9th, the TTU IT Division, Enterprise IT Security, will perform emergency maintenance on TTU's Internet firewalls. Customers using TTU's VPN service may experience intermittent disruptions during this maintenance window. No other service interruptions are anticipated during the maintenance.

Should you experience any issues with VPN outside of this time, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.