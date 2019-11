London in June!

Take two courses or take one: Theories of Human Development; Family in the Community

HDFS and all majors welcome! Excursions in London, Cambridge, and the Dorset Coast (beach!) Come to our info session, JAN 22, 4-5, College of Human Sciences, room 501.



To apply: studyabroad.ttu.edu Applications due MARCH 2, 2020

Check the Study Abroad website for scholarship information!

stephanie.shine@ttu.edu or sara.dodd@ttu.edu Posted:

11/11/2019



Originator:

Stephanie Shine



Email:

stephanie.shine@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Develop and Family Studies





Categories

Academic