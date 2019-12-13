Hemmle Recital Hall - Friday, December 13, 2019

The Chorale is thrilled to offer this special outreach event in its 44th season, featuring two of the most beloved masterpieces of all time. To begin this concert, the Chorale, Baroque orchestra, and soloists will perform Vivaldi’s timeless ‘Gloria,’ followed by the Christmas-Nativity portion of Handel's cherished ‘Messiah,’ closing with "The Hallelujah Chorus” from Part II.

What a thrill that the entire assembled audience will be invited to join the Chorale in singing all ‘Messiah’ choruses. Join us as we fill Hemmle Hall with the richest sounds of the season!

Special thanks to the CH foundation, the Helen Jones Foundation and Civic Lubbock, Inc. for their generous support of The Lubbock Chorale.

Tickets are available for Seniors and Students. Child tickets are also available for children under 12.

