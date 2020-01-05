TTU HomeTechAnnounce

ANNOUNCING: Kane Brown "The Worldwide Beautiful" Tour

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale 10am Friday, November 15 through Select-a-Seat of Lubbock, 806-770-2000, www.selectaseatlubbock.com
11/8/2019

Megan Escobar

megan.d.escobar@ttu.edu

Time: 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Event Date: 5/1/2020

United Supermarkets Arena

