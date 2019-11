We invite you to help us honor Texas Tech University School of Music's own Paul Whitfield Horn Professor and Eva Browning Artist-in-Residence, Dr. William Westney, at his farewell faculty recital with a reception to follow.

Posted:

11/8/2019



Originator:

Korryn McMinn



Email:

Korryn.McMinn@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Music



Event Information

Time: 8:00 PM - 9:30 PM

Event Date: 11/17/2019



Location:

School of Music Hemmle Recital Hall



Categories

Arts & Entertainment