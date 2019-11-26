TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
POINSETTIA PLANTS FOR SALE
The plants come in two sizes 6 inch - $15.00 and 8 inch - $27.00. They come with a bow and speed cover. While supplies last.

To order, visit: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/grounds/RaiderFloralEvents/home.php 

Cash, check & Money Order acceptable payable to Texas Tech.

If paid by Money Order, Cash or Check add 8.25% for tax

Send payment to Grounds Box 43144

No Maintenance Included

No Exchanges. ALL SALES FINAL!

Departmental Orders are charged to local accounts through FOAP

Confirmation Email sent from maria.rosales@ttu.edu

Last Day to Order: December 5th 2019
Orders must be paid by: December 5th 2019
Deliveries begin: December 5th 2019
Posted:
11/26/2019

Originator:
Raider Floral & Events

Email:
raiderfloralevents@ttu.edu

Department:
Ops Div Administration Salary


Categories