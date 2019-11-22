The University Library Makerspace is now offering a Virtual Reality Lab featuring Oculus Rift VR headsets with controllers.

The 8-station lab is located in Room 201A in the Library’s second-floor Digital Media Studio. The lab is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 8 p.m.to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. It is open to all students, faculty and staff.

The VR Lab may be used on a walk-in basis during open hours if space is available, or reserve a spot online.

For more information about the VR Lab, click here.