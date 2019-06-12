Reception: Friday, December 6, 2019 5:00 – 6:30 PM

Juror Gallery Talk – 6:00 PM

International Cultural Center

601 Indiana Avenue, Lubbock, Texas 79409

Robin Dru Germany – Juror

The Texas Tech Office of International Affairs is honored to have Robin Dru Germany as this year’s juror for the 19th Annual High and Dry Photography Competition. Robin is the Interim Director and Professor of Photography at the Texas Tech University School of Art - http://www.robingermany.com/.

Featuring work by:

Frank Armstrong • Ray Beair • Hal Beesley • Marti Belcher • Bremner Benedict • Chuy Benitez • Fran Bohannon • Martha Bohn • Terry Brandt • David Brim • Bill Brown • Julie Childs • Robin Clark • James Clinich • Gregory Collins • David Cook • Ginger Sisco Cook • Scott Cutler • Heather Eaton • Dan English • Harriet Feagin • Sandy Fortenberry • Sonja Garcia • David Gardner • Karol Giblin • Michael Giblin • Guy Giersch • Melinda Green Harvey • Tom Heisey • Kippra Hopper • Mark Indig • Deb Johnson • Atul Joshi • Hakam Kayasseh • Karam Kayasseh • Carol Lyon • Kathleen Mahoney • Liz McCue • Ann McDonald • Ron Mouser • Sharon Mouser • Thelma Pilley • Jennifer Rogers • Donna Rose • Glenn Rudd • Dee Darius Sams • Liliana Rivera Sandoval • Carol Serur • Chad Smith • Alan Sucsy • Steve Sucsy • Mark Troyer • Margaret Vugrin • Norman Wade • Hershel Womack • Jamie Womack • Jocelyn Young

This exhibit is made possible in part through a grant from the City of Lubbock, as recommended by Civic Lubbock, Inc. and The CH Foundation.

Sponsors: TTU Office of International Affairs and TTU International Center for Arid and Semi-Arid Land Studies

For more information, call (806) 742-3667