Some TTU students, faculty, and staff have received, and a few have responded to, email scams targeting TTU email accounts. A recent scam seeks to lure in unsuspecting targets by offering part-time employment for tasks such as pet sitting. The victim is asked to use a non-TTU email address for communications and is then promised a large sum of money as payment. In actuality, the victim is scammed out of thousands of dollars.



The TTU Office of the CIO reminds all students, faculty and staff to stay vigilant and protect yourself, TTU data, and institutional information resources. To view examples of recent phishing scams in various formats, please visit www.askit.ttu.edu/phishingexamples.



If you have fallen victim to these scams, please contact the Texas Tech Police Department immediately.