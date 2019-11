In her 2007 book, Miranda Fricker gives an account of a unique kind of harm, which she calls a "Testimonial Injustice." Roughly, a speaker sustains a testimonial injustice when she is not believed due to the hearer's prejudice. Join Tech Minorities and Philosophy as they welcome Professor Amy Flowerree who will explain the nature of testimonial injustice, and raise a number of questions about the phenomenon and the harm.



11/10/2019



Christopher Hom



christopher.hom@ttu.edu



Philosophy



7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

11/12/2019



ENG/PHIL 261



