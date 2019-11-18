TTU has been chosen to be a virtual participant and host for a Satellite Meeting supporting the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine 2019 Public Summit called the Action Collaborative on Preventing Sexual Harassment in Higher Education.





The event will take place in the Library TLPDC. Sessions include:





Innovative Responses to Ending Sexual Harassment: Practical Plans at TTU

This session highlights several innovative initiatives at TTU aimed at eliminated harassment and other incivility practices. In sharing these initiatives, we will exchange ideas and offer resources with the purpose of improving the climate at TTU across all departments and colleges.





Innovative Responses to Ending Sexual Harassment: The Cassandra Project

This session will feature Dr. Catherine Clinton's The Cassandra Project, a non-profit educational initiative to combat sexual harassment within departments of history at southern postgraduate institutions. Dr. Clinton is a Guggenheim Fellow, Past President of Southern Historical Association and is currently the Denman Chair of American History at the University of Texas San Antonio and is Professor Emerita at Queen's University Belfast.





Sponsors for this event include the Office of Research & Innovation, Women's and Gender Studies, the President's Gender Equity Council, and the Department of History.



