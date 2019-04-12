The Office of Research & Innovation is hosting the second fall Faculty Research Club meeting. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 12 to 12:50 p.m. in the Library South West Collections Formby Room. After brief faculty presentations on Rural Communities, there will be an opportunity to participate in open and assigned networking sessions to provide presenters and attendees time to discuss research, possible collaborations, and share ideas.

Guest parking will be available, and lunch will be provided.

RSVP here . Deadline is Monday, November 25, 2019. Questions may be sent to ord.vpr@ttu.edu Posted:

