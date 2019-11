Join Barnes & Noble (Lubbock / South Plains Mall) as they welcome Texas Tech Men's Head Basketball Coach Chris Beard for a book signing for Raider Power: Texas Tech's Journey from Unranked to the Final Four. The signing will be held on Sunday, Nov. 17 from 12:30 pm until 2:00 pm.





For more information, please contact Barnes & Noble at 806-793-1061 or John Brock at TTU Press at 806-834-5609.