We are looking for students to participate in a research study about your experiences in West Texas high schools with regards to sexuality and gender. You will answer a questionnaire about your attitudes, experiences, and perceptions of your high school as well as some demographic information.



It will take about 20 minutes to answer all questions. Individuals of all sexual orientations and genders are invited to participate. If you participate, you will be entered for a chance to win 1 of 4 $25 prizes (approximate odds of winning are 4 in 100). To participate in this study you must be 18 years of age or older.



Some of the questions are of a personal nature so please participate in a private setting. Any information you share will be kept private and your participation is completely voluntary. You may skip any question(s) you do not feel comfortable answering and are welcome to withdraw from the study at any time. To participate please click the following link which will take you to a Qualtrics survey where you can view a more detailed information sheet and take part in the study:



https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3Ctc0aab2oDeaaN





If you have any questions you can contact Madison Kennedy at madison.kennedy@ttu.edu or Dr. Weiser at dana.weiser@ttu.edu or by phone at 806-834-4912.



This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.

