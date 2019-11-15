Spanish for the Health Professionals is designed to enhance oral and written competence of Spanish in the area of Healthcare. This course is focused on the study of medical Spanish terminology and the cultural issues pertaining to interactions with Spanish-speaking patients in the clinical setting through role-play activities. Students in this course will develop a well-rounded understanding of medicine, illness, and interactions particular to the medical field to prepare for potential work with Spanish-speaking patients in future careers in medicine, nursing, social work, translation/interpretation or other mental health settings. Posted:

11/15/2019



Originator:

Cecilia Palacio Ribon



Email:

Cecilia.Palacio-Ribon@ttu.edu



Department:

Classical and Modern Lang and Lit





Categories

Academic

