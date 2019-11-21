TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Apple Informational Discussion on November 21, 2pm—4pm

Please join us for an Apple informational discussion on Thursday, November 21. Apple will present the following topics:

 

  • New Apple OS
    • Demonstration
    • Features
    • Tips & Tricks
  • New Product Releases
  • What’s New with Apple TV

 

The TTU IT Division will provide refreshments, so please RSVP by November 19 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample snacks for all attendees.

 

Event Details

Date: Thursday, November 21

Time: 2pm—4pm

Location: TLPDC 151

RSVP by November 19 to itevents@ttu.edu

 

We look forward to seeing you!
Posted:
11/19/2019

Originator:
IT Events

Email:
itevents@ttu.edu

Department:
Technology Support

Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 11/21/2019

Location:
TLPDC 151, TTU Library, 1st Floor

Categories