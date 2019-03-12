round-trip transportation

monthly room and board stipend

health coverage

incidentals and small research allowance on case-by-case basis Undergraduate students begin internal application process during junior year. Graduate students may not have earned a Ph.D. at time of application and grant period. All interested Texas Tech students must follow the internal process to be eligible to apply.*



Join us to receive guidance and advice on the application process.

*For more information about the Fulbright U.S. Student Program, visit www.fulbrightstudent.ttu.edu.

11/25/2019



Originator:

WENDOLI L Flores



Email:

wendoli.flores@ttu.edu



Department:

Honors College



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Date: 12/3/2019



Location:

TTU Library, TLPDC 151



