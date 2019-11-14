Maintenance has been scheduled for the student registration system on Friday, November 15th from 5:00AM to 5:15AM CST as we continue to focus efforts on improving the student registration experience. During this time, the student registration system will be unavailable for approximately 15 minutes while the change is implemented and the application is restarted.

Should you experience issues with student registration outside this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.