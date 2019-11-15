Forensic Science Undergraduate Course open to ALL students! This is the required core course if you would like to pursue the Forensic Science Minor. curious about forensic science? Well now you can take this course during the spring semester as well! Course is built for all backgrounds, giving an overview of the real CSI process as well as the opportunity to learn about difference evidence types and how they can contribute to solving a case.

Course will be offered on Tues/Thurs 3:30pm-4:50pm

Please contact Dr. Paola Tiedemann at paola.tiedemann@ttu.edu with any questions!