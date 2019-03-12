On December 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. come get your photo taken to be included in the 2020 Texas Tech yearbook. A photographer will be in the SUB (in front of the Allen Theatre) ready to take your headshot, so all you have to do is stop by! There will be an opportunity to pre-order your copy of the yearbook as well. See you there!

