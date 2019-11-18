Why to learn Chinese language or Chinese studies? China is the second largest economy in the world and the largest trading partner of the USA.

China is one of the world’s oldest and richest continuous cultures, over 3000 years old.

Chinese Mandarin is one of the critical languages defined by the U.S. government.

Chinese Mandarin is one of the six official languages in the United Nations.

With a population of 1.3 billion, Chinese is the second most widely spoken language in the world after English.

Chinese is a fascinating language with no conjugation, no gender, no inflection and no case. Learning Chinese Mandarin at TTU will open a new window for your career. You can take CHIN1501 Beginning Chinese in the Spring of 2020. It’s a hybrid course, including 3 hours classroom instruction and 2 hours online instruction. This proficiency-oriented course will mainly focus on help students to learn how to speak Chinese in various contexts to accomplish communicative tasks. Meanwhile students will also learn simplified Chinese characters and understand the evolution of Chinese characters from the pictographs traced back to 3000 years ago. In-class activities include the role-play, performance, Charades, Jeopardy, and other games and communicative oral activities. Additionally, this course will help you to understand basic information about the Chinese people and their culture, such as family value, festival, food, etc. No prerequisite is required!!!!! Meets 12 - 12:50 pm MWF. Contact Dr. Yanlin Wang (yanlin.wang@ttu.edu) for more information.

11/18/2019



Yanlin Wang



yanlin.wang@ttu.edu



Classical and Modern Lang and Lit





Academic

