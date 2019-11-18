The Whitacre College of Engineering offers educational opportunities for students and professionals making it possible for engineers or science professionals to earn their Master’s degree.



All lectures are delivered in state-of-the-art multimedia classrooms with video mixing equipment which allows for the capture of video, computer feeds and document camera images. You can actively participate in your educational experience, whether you choose the live feed or to view the class at a more convenient time.



Questions? Visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/coe/distance/ or email liz.beaty@ttu.edu