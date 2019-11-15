Thank you to everyone who has contributed to the State Employee Charitable Campaign this year! Your donations will truly bring hope to the lives of so many people across our community.



To show our appreciation, everyone who has donated will be entered into a drawing for an autographed basketball by Chris Beard, head coach of the 11th-ranked Red Raiders! The drawing will take place Monday, November 18 at 4 p.m., and those who donate up to that time will be eligible.



If you would like to donate, you can do so through Wednesday, November 27 at www.secc.ttu.edu. Posted:

11/15/2019



Originator:

Jessica Carrillo



Email:

jessica.carrillo@ttu.edu



Department:

Office of the President





Categories

Employee Announcements

