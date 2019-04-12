TPS launched TECS in September 2019 to provide a way for Texas Tech University employees to have a free way to get around campus while helping decrease vehicle traffic and increase pedestrian safety on campus.



TECS offers free rides to Texas Tech University employees across the TTU, HSC, Texas Tech Plaza, and Downtown campuses every weekday when TTU is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Get rides on demand, or schedule a ride from 7 days to 2 hours in advance.



Creating an Account Download the Tapride app from the App Store or Google Play.

Open TapRide, and select Texas Tech University from the list.

Create an account using your TTU email address as your username and email. Requesting or Scheduling a Ride Open the TapRide app, and log in.

When do you need a ride? If scheduling 7 days to 2 hours in advance: Select "Schedule a Ride." Enter your pickup date and time. Select "Next." If needing a ride within 2 hours, select "Start."

Choose your pickup and drop-off locations from the pre-determined locations or by typing in the building names of the locations.

When correct, select "Confirm Ride."

Select the numbers of passengers and any other requirement for the trip (ADA access, etc.).

Select "Submit Ride."

You will receive a push notification with your expected pickup time when a driver is assigned your ride. (This can vary depending on the demand for the service at that time. You will be notified if the expected pickup time changes.)

Your assigned van will "honk" when they arrive. This sends a push notification to your phone letting you know your ride has arrived. Please be ready for your pickup time. The driver waits three minutes after they "honk."

Meet your shuttle at the point indicated on the TapRide app. Notes on Scheduled Rides To check on or edit a scheduled ride, open the menu from the top lefthand corner in the app.

You can schedule up to 10 rides at one time. Learn more at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/parking/InformationFor/MobilitySolutions/TECS.php and http://www.depts.ttu.edu/parking/InformationFor/MobilitySolutions/TECSInstructions.pdf Posted:

12/4/2019



Originator:

Stacy Stockard



Email:

stacy.moncibaiz@ttu.edu



Department:

Transportation and Parking Services





Categories

Departmental

