In American popular culture, Vietnam has usually been represented as a war rather than a country with history and culture. Now forty-four years after the fall of Saigon on April 30, 1975, how should we move beyond the Hollywood representation and cultivate new understandings of the conflict, the country, and the people?

This course aims to offer a balanced view of the war from the diverse perspectives of former American soldiers and nurses, of former North and South Vietnamese soldiers, as well as of Vietnamese immigrants and refugees. We begin by investigating how American veterans with different political views reflect upon their own experiences in Vietnam and the meanings of the war. Moreover, in reading various accounts of the war from the North and South Vietnamese perspectives, we reconsider how the war has impacted the Vietnamese culture and society. We conclude by examining the experiences of Vietnamese immigrants in North America and their negotiation with Western concepts such as democracy, freedom, and individualism. We explore different genres that encompass fiction, drama, poetry, film, song lyric, and oral history, and discuss different authors with diverse racial, gender, class, sexual, and cultural backgrounds.

ENGL 3391 Vietnam War Literature

Dr. Yuan Shu

(TR 9:30-10:50am) CRN 60704