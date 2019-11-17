The Texas Tech Carol of Lights Trombone Choir has performed at the Carol of Lights for nearly 40 years. The group is the feature instrumental ensemble at this celebration, performing fanfares, Christmas carols and the Matador Song for thousands who attend annually.

Rehearsals will take place on Friday, November 22nd at 5PM in the Red Raider Lounge in the SUB, and Monday, December 2nd at 5PM, also in the Red Raider Lounge. The Rehearsal for the performance on December 3rd is at 5PM in Science 007.

Contact Professor James Decker, james.decker@ttu.edu or 834-8865, for further information. Bring your instrument!

The choir is sponsored by Iota Tau Alpha, the Texas Tech University Trombone Service Fraternity.