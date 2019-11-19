Tuesday, November 19th

All students are encouraged to stop by the University Career Center (Wiggins Complex, next to Sam's Place West) any time betweenono have your resumes or any other professional document critiqued by our friendly staff. No appointment is necessary.





If you can't make this event, save the date for the next Resume Critique Day!





Wednesday, January 29

Tuesday, February 18

Wednesday, March 11

Wednesday, April 29





Let the UCC help you perfect your resume to market yourself in a way that helps YOU stand out from the crowd!





If you have any questions, please call the University Career Center at (806) 742-2210.