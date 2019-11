Invitation Is Open To Everyone ONLY A FEW SEATS LEFT!!!!!

ANNUAL TTU PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION ALUMNI ASSOCIATION MEETING 11.22.19 11:00 To 1:30 PM (Lunch served at 11:30 AM) Texas Tech University, McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center 2521 17TH STREET

SPEAKERS: Brandon Aghamalian with Focused Advocacy Monty Wynn with Texas Municipal League Ben Brezina with City of Frisco

MODERATOR: Alan Bojorquez, Attorney At Law

Lunch sponsored by Center for Public Service Seats are Limited ~ RSVP by Nov. 15th to era.ibarra@ttu.edu

11/20/2019



Irasema Ibarra



era.ibarra@ttu.edu



Political Science



Time: 11:00 AM - 1:30 PM

Event Date: 11/22/2019



McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center, 2521 17TH STREET



