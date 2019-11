TOSM staff will be performing a rolling system restart of the student registration system on Wednesday, 11/20 from 5:30am-6:00am CST in preparation for Freshmen registration. No impact is expected.

Posted:

11/18/2019



Originator:

Dustin Jordan



Email:

dustin.jordan@ttu.edu



Department:

TTUS Tech Operating Systems Mgmt





