Texas Tech Fitness and Wellness is looking for Specialty Fitness Instructors!!!

We are looking for the following and more: bellydancer self-defense hip hop triathlon bollywood boxing ballet etc. country salsa Please email johanna.valencia@ttu.edu for more information

Posted:

11/18/2019



Originator:

Johanna Valencia



Email:

johanna.valencia@ttu.edu



Department:

Recreational Sports





Categories

Rec Sports Programming

Student Employment/Career Opportunities