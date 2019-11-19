For this event, guests are invited to sample items from Native Veda's menu, with Rocky explaining the inspiration behind each dish. In hosting this event, the Indigenous students of Texas Tech University are seeking to highlight the work of community members, while facilitating an educational/cultural experience for non-native guests. This event is open to any and all who are interested in partaking in a tasting of food samples and is entirely free to the public.



Sponsored by the Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion



