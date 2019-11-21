Identity & Community in the American West focuses on issues arising from the diverse groups of settlers who moved West during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Themes include: the American West as a landscape where Euro-American, Mexican, and Native American cultures meet, mix, and blur cultural and ideological boundaries; interactions, confrontations, and conflicts between homesteaders, ranchers, and indigenous peoples; and the idea of American ideologies such as the American Dream and Manifest Destiny which have helped shape a distinctly American identity. As we consider how the West functions as a symbol for the nation through fiction, non-fiction, and film in American literature from the Civil War period to the present, we will focus on landscape, social and environmental justice, shifting gender roles, race and ethnicity, and the development of the idea of the West in the American experience. Prerequisites: ENGL 1301 and ENGL 1302.