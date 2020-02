This award recognizes individuals who work behind the scenes, have assisted others, or have overcome obstacles to impact an organization or department. Nominees for this award display a positive attitude and willingness to do whatever it takes to help others achieve excellence.

Nominations are due Friday, March 6th, 2020 by 11:59pm

For more information and to submit a nomination go to:

http://www.depts.ttu.edu/studentengagement/raiderswhorock/nomination.php