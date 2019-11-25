December 1st is World AIDS Day. The red ribbon symbolizes AIDS awareness and is worn in support of those currently living with HIV and in remembrance of those who have passed because of it. We will be selling red ribbons for $1 to raise money for UNICEF's efforts in defeating AIDS as well as to raise awareness for it.



If you have any questions or are interested in getting involved with Tech UNICEF, please email molly.steinbrecher@ttu.edu.

Also please RSVP for the fundraiser on TechConnect at this link--> https://techconnect.dsa.ttu.edu/event/5174142



