With its roots established during the American Revolution, Phi Beta Kappa has for more than two centuries fostered the principles of freedom of inquiry and freedom of thought and expression. These ideas, symbolized on the society's distinctive gold key, promote the foundations of personal freedom, scientific inquiry, liberty of conscience, and creative endeavor. The letters Phi Beta Kappa (ΦΒΚ) represent the Greek initials of the society’s motto: “Love of learning is the guide of life.”

The initiates will be honored in a ceremony on April 23rd. Our chapter pays their lifetime membership dues and our alumni association buys their gold keys, symbolizing the principles the society represents.

Andrea Aguirre

Ashleigh Arredondo

Melissa Belloul

Madison Bowen

Hannah Burks

Sagufta Garasia

Andre Gomez

Paula Gonzalez

Lexie Harlan

Madison Harris

Hunter Heck

Rebecca Henderson

Tatjana Jarvis

Michael Keeler

Stephanie Kuzmack

Michelle Larriva

Lars Lindgren

William Little

Emma Mitchell

Luis Ordaz

Natalie Parks

Shavan Patel

Alyssa Patterson

Brianna Perry

Lilian Pham

Madison Piirto

Sofia Salazar Miralles

Chris Scott

Kaylee Swinford

Emily Votaw

Haven Walker

Drew Whelan