With its roots established during the American Revolution, Phi Beta Kappa has for more than two centuries fostered the principles of freedom of inquiry and freedom of thought and expression. These ideas, symbolized on the society's distinctive gold key, promote the foundations of personal freedom, scientific inquiry, liberty of conscience, and creative endeavor. The letters Phi Beta Kappa (ΦΒΚ) represent the Greek initials of the society’s motto: “Love of learning is the guide of life.”
The initiates will be honored in a ceremony on April 23rd. Our chapter pays their lifetime membership dues and our alumni association buys their gold keys, symbolizing the principles the society represents.
Andrea Aguirre
Ashleigh Arredondo
Melissa Belloul
Madison Bowen
Hannah Burks
Sagufta Garasia
Andre Gomez
Paula Gonzalez
Lexie Harlan
Madison Harris
Hunter Heck
Rebecca Henderson
Tatjana Jarvis
Michael Keeler
Stephanie Kuzmack
Michelle Larriva
Lars Lindgren
William Little
Emma Mitchell
Luis Ordaz
Natalie Parks
Shavan Patel
Alyssa Patterson
Brianna Perry
Lilian Pham
Madison Piirto
Sofia Salazar Miralles
Chris Scott
Kaylee Swinford
Emily Votaw
Haven Walker
Drew Whelan