TTU students, faculty and staff:

Citation manager software such as EndNote, Mendeley and Zotero can help you save, organize and share your research sources. The University Libraries want to learn more about why you choose or choose not to use citation managers and how you use them in your work. Please share your perspective by completing a short survey at https://ttu.libwizard.com/f/citations.



The survey will take 3 minutes or less to complete and will remain open until December 13. Your response will be anonymous unless you choose to provide your email address.



Survey results will help us plan workshops and tutorials as well as identify other ways the Libraries can support you. This survey is related to evaluations for internal purposes and is considered a non-research activity not subject to review by the IRB. For more information, you may contact Kimberly Vardeman at kimberly.vardeman@ttu.edu.

The University Libraries are always looking for ways to improve our resources and services. Thank you in advance for your help.