Do you need a fun way to earn volunteer hours? Help Public Health Global Brigades wrap gifts at the South Plains Mall in exchange for volunteer hours. Anyone and everyone who wants volunteer hours is invited and feel free to come and go as you please. The SignUp Genius is listed below for you to view the available dates and sign up for the ones that work best for you! If you have any questions about the event or would like more information, please feel free to contact Jennifer (Public Health GB President) at jennifer.hicks@ttu.edu.





SignUp Genius: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050f4da5aa2eabfe3-holiday



