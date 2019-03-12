The Oklahoma Mesonet became operational 25 years ago. Over the years, it has grown to a network of 120 stations across Oklahoma that deliver real-time data and products to weather forecasters, public safety, growers and producers, and others decision makers across the state. The Mesonet’s role in the public safety community (e.g., fire and emergency management) has expanded to include the training of over 3,000 officials operating in communities in every one of Oklahoma’s 77 counties. In addition to observable benefits to public safety, the economic case for why Mesonets are needed continues to strengthen with tangible dividends in sectors such as agriculture and energy. With Oklahoma Mesonet data used in over 1000 peer-reviewed journal articles, we’ve seen research applications expand into engineering, politics, public health, and even athletics. Finally, the prospect of a 3D Mesonet expanding our observations into the lower atmospheric boundary layer is becoming closer to reality via the rapid development of sUAS technology. Christopher A. Fiebrich is the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Mesonet and Associate Director of the Oklahoma Climatological Survey at the University of Oklahoma. He is also Adjunct Faculty with the School of Meteorology at OU. His areas of expertise are in mesoscale meteorology and climatology, meteorological instrumentation, and applied meteorology and climatology. He oversees all activities of the Oklahoma Mesonet, including sensor calibrations, field operations, technology and software development, data and climate services, research, and outreach to emergency managers, fire fighters, farmers, and K-20 educators. He earned his B.S. in 1998, M.S. in 2000, and Ph.D. in Meteorology in 2007 from the University of Oklahoma. His dissertation was awarded the Dissertation Medal for 2009 from the American Association of State Climatologists (AASC). He is a Steering Committee member of the AASC Mesonet committee and a Certified Consulting Meteorologist of the American Meteorological Society. He has co-authored 26 peer reviewed publications and 35 conference presentations.