If you encounter any additional problems, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at Some customers have reported intermittent Internet connectivity issues. IT Division staff were notified by our Internet Service Provider of an issue they are experiencing with some of their networking hardware. Their staff are working diligently to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience, and we will provide an update when services are fully restored.Additionally, some customers have reported that they are unable to send or receive emails in Outlook. This can be resolved by restarting your Outlook client.If you encounter any additional problems, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

11/19/2019



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





Categories

Employee Announcements

Student Announcements

