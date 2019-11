Rock n roll legends KISS announced last week the last legs of their final tour ever, the END OF THE ROAD TOUR, which will make its stop at Texas Tech's United Supermarkets Arena March 10, 2020.





Tickets for the Lubbock performance go on sale to the general public this Friday, but TTU students, faculty & staff are invited to participate in a special pre-sale opportunity 10 am until 10pm Thursday, November 21.