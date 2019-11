Nickelodeon star, YouTube sensation and 2019’s hottest breakthrough pop artist JoJo Siwa is adding 50 new dates across North America to her wildly popular concert: Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour, and comes to Lubbock Friday, March 13, 2020.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale to the public 12:00 pm Friday, November 22, but as a TTU Students, Faculty, and Staff are invited to participate in this special pre-sale opportunity Tomorrow (Thursday, Nov. 21) 12:00 noon - 10:00pm.



Click here and use code PEACE to purchase your pre-sale tickets today!





Check out this exciting preview at: https://youtu.be/QVSyVmixXTk.



Posted:

11/20/2019



Originator:

Cindy Harper



Email:

CINDY.HARPER@ttu.edu



Department:

United Supermarkets Arena





Categories

Arts & Entertainment