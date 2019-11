Our Internet Service Provider has informed us that the issue that was causing intermittent Internet connectivity has been fully resolved. Thank you for your patience. If you are still experiencing Internet connectivity issues, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu. Posted:

11/19/2019



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

IT Help Central





