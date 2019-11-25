On weekdays from December 5 through 11, all commuter lots are open to any vehicle with a valid TTU commuter ePermit. (Those with a Commuter North, Commuter ICC, Commuter West, Commuter Satellite, Evening, or Raider Park ePemit may use Commuter North or Commuter West.)





Other parking areas on campus will operate as posted on their signs, including on weekends. Please remember that faculty and staff are still on duty during finals and must use their Area Reserved lots. This includes R03, the Library Lot, which is faculty/staff parking only weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. TOWING WILL BE ENFORCED IN R03.

Busing

Individual Study Day (December 5) has limited bus service on each campus and apartment route.

Buses begin and end service at the same times as regular weekday service

One bus per route for apartment routes

Double T and Red Raider routes have service every 10 minutes

Masked Rider route has service every 15 minutes

On weekdays and Saturdays during finals, buses operate on the following schedule:

Campus routes Red Raider and Double T routes start 30 minutes earlier than their regular weekday schedule then operate on a schedule like on a regular weekday Masked Rider route starts an hour early and operates with two buses, so times between buses will be slightly longer

Apartment routes start at the following times (based on times it takes a bus to make a complete loop for the route) then run on a schedule like on a regular weekday. North Overton – 20 minutes earlier South Overton – 24 minutes earlier Tech Terrace – 54 minutes earlier North Indiana – 30 minutes earlier North 4 th – 22 minutes earlier Northwest – 30 minutes earlier West 4 th Express – 34 minutes earlier



Plan on arriving early if using the buses. Buses do not run on Sundays during finals. Download the DoubleMap bus-tracking app through the App Store or Google Play store and search for “Citibus (Lubbock)” to see where your next bus is.

Intersession Parking

If you need to park on campus from December 12 through January 11, you may park in any residence hall space or commuter space. Please avoid reserved and service spaces within those lots because employees will be on duty.

Flint Garage Intersession Parking

Beginning December 9, vehicles will also be allowed to park on the second & third floors in the Flint Ave. Garage without displaying a permit through January 11. If you will be leaving your car on campus over the break, please consider moving it to the Flint Ave. Garage.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact us at (806) 742-PARK or parking@ttu.edu. Find more information at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/parking/SharedPages/BreakHolidayParking.php. Good luck on your finals!