Thank you to everyone who has contributed to the State Employee Charitable Campaign this year! Your donations will truly bring hope to the lives of so many people across our community.





To show our appreciation, everyone who has donated will be entered into a drawing for a complete set of Texas Tech University Ornaments. The drawing will take place Monday, November 25th at 5:00 p.m., and those who donate up to that time will be eligible.





If you would like to donate, you can do so through Wednesday, November 27 at www.secc.ttu.edu.