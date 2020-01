Join Rec Sports on the basketball courts in our 3v3 Basketball Tournament on Friday, January 24th. Play will not begin before 4pm. Register your team and populate your roster on www.imleagues.com/TTU or the mobile app, IMLeagues. Tournament registration closes on Wednesday, January 22nd.





For questions contact the Intramural Sports Office, 806-742-2945 or come by the Intramural Office, Room 203 of the Rec Center during business hours.